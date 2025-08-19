Khalid announces release date of first album since coming out

R&B musician Khalid has revealed the release date of his first album since publicly being outed by an ex, in November of last year.

In an Instagram post the GRAMMY nominee revealed the album title: After The Sun Goes Down, which is scheduled for release on 10 October.

According to Khalid, the record reflects both his personal journey and artistic growth, with songs that explore themes of authenticity, love and self-expression.

“This chapter is about living in my truth” – Khalid

In a statement, Khalid wrote: “This chapter is about living in my truth and finally expressing myself freely.”

He continued: “I’m excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally.”

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

The 27-year-old came out publicly on X earlier this year, posting a rainbow emoji followed by “there y’all go, next topic please lol.”

Since deleted, the next day he followed up with: “I got outed and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me love y’all.”

The singer has already shared the lead single, ‘In Plain Sight’, alongside a music video directed by 91 Rules, who have worked with the likes of Camila Cabello and Jon Bellion.

“The fun side. The flirty side” – Khalid on his new album

The ‘Location’ singer told Billboard that the upcoming project will highlight different sides of his personality: “The upcoming album is set to see not only my moody side, but the fun side. The flirty side.”

Reflecting on his journey, the starsaid he finally feels ready to embody the vision of the performer he imagined becoming as a child.

“I feel like I now have the confidence to be the artist I’ve always dreamed of being,” he told the publication.

When is Khalid’s new album coming out?

Khalid’s new album After The Sun Goes Down is released on 10 October.

You can pre-save the singers fourth studio album across platforms now.