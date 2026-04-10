KATSEYE make their single debut as a five with ‘PINKY UP’ ahead of Coachella gig

KATSEYE have released a new single titled ‘PINKY UP’ ahead of their debut performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival today (10 April).

‘PINKY UP’ is the latest track to make its way to the Coachella stage, having been released yesterday alongside its music video, marking their debut as a five.

The track is described as an edgy, high-energy pop song with bold percussion, delivering a punk-inspired message about living life to the fullest without hesitation.

Who are the remaining members of KATSEYE?

Made up of Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung, the group officially debuted in June 2024 with the single ‘Debut’, and have since taken the world by storm, recently performing at the 2026 Grammys.

In true KATSEYE fashion, the girl group deliver energetic, professional dance moves in the music video, directed by Bardia Zeinali and produced by Roisín Moloney.

The video transforms everyday settings into a wonderland-like world, shifting from a hospital waiting room to an office and a school classroom, all whilst delivering outstanding vocals.

Vivian Wilson makes her music video debut in ‘PINKY UP’

Transgender model Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s daughter, makes a cameo in the video, appearing alongside Saturn Rising, Mel 4Ever, VHEX and Katalina serving looks on the bonnet of a truck.

This marks their first new single since member Manon Bannerman took a hiatus in February 2026, taking a break to focus on her health, signalling the group’s return to the stage as a five.

Band member Megan Skiendiel posted a photo of the remaining members on their way to the festival in an Instagram Story yesterday, writing: “Coachella, we’re coming to shake some ass.”

Who is performing at Coachella 2026?

All eyes will be on the Sahara stage at Coachella today as KATSEYE make their monumental desert festival debut, performing alongside headliners such as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Addison Rae.

Coachella 2026 will be held at Empire Polo Club, Indio, California in the desert from 10 to 19 of April. More information is available via the official Coachella website.