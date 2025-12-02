Kath Ebbs reveals they encouraged ex JoJo Siwa to befriend Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother: ‘That’s not what I meant!’

Kath Ebbs urged ex JoJo Siwa to become friends with Chris Hughes in the Celebrity Big Brother house, admitting they thought the ‘Karma’ singer was trying to impress them on the show.

Siwa was dating Ebbs before entering the ITV reality show this year, where she met Love Island alum Hughes, leading to their breakup at the wrap party after the pair sparked a “soulmate” connection.

Speaking recently on The Mitch Churi Chat Show!, the content creator, who is non-binary, spoke about their initial excitement that their then-girlfriend was entering the house with the reality TV star.

“He’s so funny. I love him. I watched him on Love Island” – Kath Ebbs on their initial excitement seeing JoJo Siwa entering the house with Chris Hughes

“We got the line-up before she went in,” they recalled, before adding: “I love reality TV. I watch everything. I know everything about things I shouldn’t know about,” unaware of what was about to unfold.

Ebbs shared their excitement with Siwa when they spotted Hughes’s name. “Perfect. He’s so funny. I love him. I watched him on Love Island.” Showing Siwa clips of him on TikTok, they encouraged Siwa to make friends. “He’s your guy. He is your straight white man, because he’s also a little bit fruity,” Ebbs recalled.

Seeing their romance blossom on screen, the 28-year-old remembered thinking: “That’s not what I meant!”

Presenter Churi joked, “When I said, ‘You’re gonna love him,’ I didn’t mean love him!”

Ebbs had just thought Siwa was trying to impress them, until they eventually broke up after the series finished airing on 25 April.

“It seems to me I have experienced a version of [love bombing]” – Ebbs announced their breakup with Siwa in a social media video

Announcing the breakup on social media, the content creator shared the news in an emotional video: “It seems to me I have experienced a version of [love bombing]. Being told I’m the love of someone’s life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment.”

Ebbs is currently in a relationship with Tilly Lucas‑Rodd, a non-binary Australian rules footballer for Hawthorn Football Club, going public with their relationship in August. Meanwhile, Siwa is going from strength to strength in her relationship with Hughes, officially announcing they were a couple in June.

In light of their experience with Siwa, Ebbs has released a Heartbreak Club kit reflecting on their own breakup, noting that they wished they had something like this to help them through a difficult time.

