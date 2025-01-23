Karla Sofía Gascón becomes first publicly trans star to receive Best Actress Oscar nomination

Karla Sofía Gascón made history today as she became the first publicly trans actress to receive a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

The 52-year-old has previously been nominated for a BAFTA for her starring role in the critically-acclaimed Netflix film.

Emilia Pérez meanwhile breaks the record for the most Oscar nominations in history with 13.

In the film, Karla plays a drug lord named Juan who gives up a life of crime after transitioning gender and becoming Emilia. It co-stars Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz.

Zoe, meanwhile, has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

“We shouldn’t be treated differently because of our tastes, our sexual orientation”

Speaking in an interview with Attitude last month, Karla said: “We shouldn’t be treated differently because of our tastes, our sexual orientation. As long as we’re not harming others, there’s no reason for treating anyone differently. I think the work the film does is very important in that sense, because it allows audiences to see these people respected on-screen. And to see their actions through what they’re doing; to see everyone reflected in real life.

“One of the other things in the film that is there is the lesbian relationship between Emilia and Epifanía. No one really talks about it, but it’s there. It’s great that people don’t talk about it. They’ve normalised it! They accept it. And maybe there are other things people are talking about or thinking about.”

Key Oscar nominations

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance