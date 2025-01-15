Karla Sofía Gascón makes BAFTA history as first publicly trans actress to receive nomination

Emilia Perez has received 11 nominations at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, it has been announced.

Among them: a nomination for Best Actress for its lead star, Karla Sofía Gascón, making her the first woman who is publicly trans to receive an acting nod.

She will be competing against Wicked star Cynthia Erivo who also received a nomination in the category, alongside Mikey Madison (Anora), Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun), Marianne Jean-Baptise (Hard Truths) and Demi Moore (The Substance). The Spanish actress is now widely tipped to receive a Best Actress Oscar nod for her titular tole in the film.

The Netflix movie – about a drug dealer who transitions gender – is also up for Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Film Not In The English Language. Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña are both up for Supporting Actress, while Jacques Audiard is up for the Director award.

Speaking in an interview with Attitude last month, Karla said: “We shouldn’t be treated differently because of our tastes, our sexual orientation. As long as we’re not harming others, there’s no reason for treating anyone differently. I think the work the film does is very important in that sense, because it allows audiences to see these people respected on-screen. And to see their actions through what they’re doing; to see everyone reflected in real life.

“One of the other things in the film that is there is the lesbian relationship between Emilia and Epifanía. No one really talks about it, but it’s there. It’s great that people don’t talk about it. They’ve normalised it! They accept it. And maybe there are other things people are talking about or thinking about.”

The 10 films with the most nominations



12 nominations for Conclave

11 nominations for Emilia Pérez

Nine nominations for The Brutalist

Seven nominations for Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked

Six nominations for A Complete Unknown and Kneecap

Five nominations for Nosferatu and The Substance

Elsewhere, 14 out of 24 nominees in the performance categories have received their first BAFTA Film nomination, including Yura Borisov (Anora), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez), Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice).

Elsewhere, The Apprentice, Blitz, Gladiator II, Sing Sing, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and The Wild Robot all received three nominations.

Flow, Hard Truths, The Outrun and A Real Pain all received two nominations.

“A fantastically broad spectrum of genres with enormous breadth in creative expression”

Commenting, Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “The 42 films nominated today span a fantastically broad spectrum of genres with enormous breadth in creative expression; from the most intimate character pieces to epic societal commentaries via genre-bending dramas, musicals and comedies. The film industry has delivered in spades once again. We look forward to acknowledging this amazing body of work at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards. With just over a month to go, we encourage film fans everywhere to watch as many films as possible – there really is something for everyone. And, depending where in the world you live, please tune in on 16 February to BBC One, iPlayer, BritBox, and many other platforms worldwide.”

Sara Putt, Chair of BAFTA, added: “From a total of 235 films entered, we are delighted to announce 42 extraordinary and creatively ambitious films that have been nominated. The skills on display from creative and technical practitioners across the board are phenomenal. I look forward to celebrating the many talented people in front of and behind the camera at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 ceremony on 16 February.”