Karla Sofía Gascón on lesbian storyline in Emilia Pérez: ‘It’s great no one’s talking about it – but it’s there’

Karla Sofía Gascón has praised audience response to the lesbian relationship in her film Emilia Pérez as evidence of same-sex relationships becoming normalised.

The Spanish actress, who is widely tipped to receive a Best Actress Oscar nod for her titular tole in the film, made the observation in an interview with Attitude last month.

In the film, Karla plays a drug lord named Juan who gives up a life of crime after transitioning gender and becoming Emilia.

Pop star Selena Gomez plays the main character’s ex-wife, Jessi, while Adriana Paz plays Emilia’s new girlfriend, Epifanía. Avatar‘s Zoe Saldana plays the lawyer who supports Emilia through her transition.

The film currently has an 82% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I think Emilia Pérez is going to make history” – Karla Sofía Gascón

Speaking to Attitude in an interview last month, Karla said: “I think this film is going to make history in many different senses. I think this film can change humanity. And normalise many different things that at the moment are hidden or marginalised. Those parts of society that are currently denigrated or not respected in the way they should be. Because, at the end of the day, we’re all human, and all deserve to be treated the same.”

Karla furthermore continued: “We shouldn’t be treated differently because of our tastes, our sexual orientation. As long as we’re not harming others, there’s no reason for treating anyone differently. I think the work the film does is very important in that sense, because it allows audiences to see these people respected on-screen. And to see their actions through what they’re doing; to see everyone reflected in real life.

“One of the other things in the film that is there is the lesbian relationship between Emilia and Epifanía. No one really talks about it, but it’s there. It’s great that people don’t talk about it. They’ve normalised it! They accept it. And maybe there are other things people are talking about or thinking about.”

The 52-year-old concluded: “I think one of the most important things, the most important thing, is it gives audiences the chance to realise everybody can change.”

Karla, Adriana, Selena and Zoe jointly won the Cannes Best Actress Award earlier this year for their work on the film.

Emilia Pérez is available on Netflix from Wednesday 13 November 2024.