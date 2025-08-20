Julia Fox comes out as pansexual, admitting ‘men don’t do it for me at all’

Model, actress and pop culture personality Julia Fox has come out as pansexual after revealing she would date a woman last year.

Fox explained that she is attracted to people regardless of gender, though she emphasised that she is no longer interested in dating men, in a recent magazine cover interview with Allure.

The actress said she does not miss relationships with men, choosing instead to focus on raising her son Valentino, born in 2021. Speaking to the publication, she said: “I’m pansexual; I could be attracted to anyone and anything.”

“I’m more attracted to the female body” – Julia Fox on identifying as pansexual

“If it were just down to the physical, I’m more attracted to the female body. Men don’t do it for me at all [physically], but I can be attracted to a man’s mind. I’m a vibes person,” she elaborated.

Her most recently known male relationship was with musician Kanye West in 2022, following his split from Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian.

“We are so programmed to perform for men” – Julia on acknowledging her crushes

Fox also reflected on past female friendships, deeming them “essentially relationships,” as she reflected on toxic-masculinity: “I think women have a harder time [realizing they’re queer] because we are so programmed to perform for men.”

She acknowledged having had crushes and brief encounters with women, though she has yet to experience a long-term relationship with one.

In recent years, Fox has hinted at her sexuality on social media, including a viral TikTok where she joked about once being “that lesbian with a boyfriend.”

Now, she has officially come out as pansexual she says she is open to building a relationship with a woman.

Julia has previously been candid about her relationship with cosmetic surgery. In the same interview, she admitted she used to get work done to appeal to the male gaze, which she now regrets.

The star recently appeared in Night Always Comes, a new crime thriller released on Netflix this month, starring The Fantastic Four: First Steps actress Vanessa Kirby.

Upcoming projects include Fox starring alongside Marlon Wayans in new sports-horror film HIM, playing the wife of a football player obsessed with a rising recruit.

HIM will hit UK cinemas 3 October, following its US release on 19 September.