A tribute to the late photographer Joseph Sinclair in 12 Attitude covers

All of us here at Attitude are sad to hear of the passing of our dear friend and collaborator Joseph Sinclair.

We were lucky to work with this extraordinary talent on many occasions, with him shooting many covers for us over the years. Among them were Daniel Radcliffe, Nick Jonas, Adam Lambert, Matthew Lewis, Sir Ian McKellen, and Andrew Scott.

Matt Jarvis Nick Jonas Matthew Lewis Ian McKellen Daniel Radcliffe Cheyenne Jackson

The news was confirmed by Joseph’s partner, Ryan, on Sunday (21 January) in an emotional Instagram post. Many of those who had the pleasure of knowing Joseph have been sending their condolences and tributes.

The photographer has since been remembered by others who worked with him. Many commented on Joseph’s charm, personality, enthusiasm, and love of footballer John Stones.

In tribute to Joesph, here are just some of the amazing covers we were able to create together.

Jonnie Peacock Tom Allen Adam Lambert Graziano Di Prima Tyson Beckford Harry Judd

Aside from Attitude, Joseph’s work featured in many other publications and outlets. He regularly shared glimpses of his work on social media, showcasing intimate portraits of stars such as Hannah Waddingham, Jack Wolfe, and Sebastian Croft.

On his website, Joseph said he had been working for almost 15 years. He was inspired by “films and music while growing up in England in the 80’s and 90’s.”

Among those to pay tribute to Joesph was his agent, John Parkinson. “I spoke to him around 4pm on the phone, then later found out that he had died that evening. We are all very sad – he was a very talented man,” Parkinson told the Daily Mail.

We will sorely miss Joseph. The whole Attitude team sends their condolences to all of his friends and family at this difficult time.

RIP Joseph Sinclair.