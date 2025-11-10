Jordan Luke Gage to reprise role in self-written musical Redcliffe exploring gay forbidden love

Jordan Luke Gage will star in his self-written musical, Redcliffe, a tainted gay love story opening at Southwark Playhouse Borough for a limited run from 22 May to 4 July 2026.

Set in 18th-century Bristol, Redcliffe is inspired by the true story of William Critchard and Richard Arnold, focusing on a forbidden romance between two men during a time of persecution.

Following a string of sold-out workshop performances in 2024, Gage will reprise his role as William, the lead character in Redcliffe.

“A time that was beyond terrifying for men like me to exist in” – Jordan Luke Gage on Redcliffe exploring 18th-century gay romance

Gage said in a statement: “It has been my greatest fulfilment creating Redcliffe and exploring the world of 18th-century Bristol, a time that was beyond terrifying for men like me to exist in.”

He added: “To be able to tell this story, one which has never been told on the public stage, and to be able to hopefully move, uplift and change people, is beyond thrilling for me as both writer and actor.”

Though the casting for the 2026 show is yet to be announced, Liam Tamne, known for his role as Enjolras in Les Misérables, starred as Gage’s on-stage lover Richard in the 2024 stint.

Redcliffe features book, music and lyrics by Gage himself

Produced by Paul Taylor-Mills, artistic director of The Other Palace, where the workshop was held, the upcoming musical features book, music and lyrics by Gage himself.

2026 is set to be quite a year for Gage – it was recently announced he will also star in the upcoming gay footballer series Armour, spotlighting the difficulties of a Premier League footballer coming out after a journalist uncovers his sexts with another man.

The 33-year-old will play protagonist Harry Slade, who will be consulted by LGBTQ+ advocate and footballer Josh Cavallo.

“I’m excited to help him bring authenticity to the role” – Josh Cavallo on Gage’s upcoming role in 2026 series Armour

Cavallo previously told Attitude about the pair’s collaboration: “We’ll talk about my experiences, his character, and the journey Harry takes. I’m excited to help him bring authenticity to the role,” he said.

Redcliffe will run from 22 May to 4 July 2026 at Southwark Playhouse Borough, with shows Monday to Saturday at 7pm and matinees on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 2:30pm.

Tickets are available to book now on the official Southwark Playhouse Borough website.