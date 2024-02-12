Les Misérables UK arena tour cast and dates announced

The cast of the upcoming arena tour of Les Misérables has been announced, with musical legends Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, Michael Ball, and Bradley Jaden leading the UK cast.

Kicking off its world tour in Belfast’s SSE Arena in September, Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular will expand on the production of the popular West End production, with a new set created for larger venues.

The world tour comes as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the original English stage production, which has been running on the West End since 1985, the longest in its history.

“The spectacular world arena tour of the Les Misérables concert has been a dream of mine for many years,” the show’s producer Cameron Mackintosh said. “With Les Mis’ 40th phenomenal year starting this October, there couldn’t be a better time for it to happen.”

Who is starring in Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular?

On the UK dates, the role of Jean Valjean will be shared between Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly. Taking on the role of Javert will be Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden

Boe, renowned for his remarkable tenor voice and performances on both the West End and Broadway, is set to reprise one of his most celebrated roles. Alongside him, Donnelly, fresh from his acclaimed portrayal of the same character at London’s Sondheim Theatre and his role as Combeferre in the 2012 film adaptation, will bring his own interpretation to the part.

Ball, a distinguished figure in musical theatre with a history of performances on the grand stages of West End and Broadway, returns to the role of Javert, offering his unique depth to the character. Jaden, celebrated for his previous portrayal of Javert at the Sondheim Theatre, will once again embody the antagonist, completing a cast of exceptionally talented actors for these pivotal roles.

An adaptation of the 1862 novel by Victor Hugo, Les Misérables follows the story of Jean Valjean, a French peasant searching for redemption after serving 19 years in prison for a petty crime. When he breaks his parole and attempts to start life anew, he is pursued by the relentless police inspector Javert.

How to get tickets for Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular

Tickets are available now from Ticketmaster.

Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular UK tour schedule

SSE Arena, Belfast: 19 September – 28 September 2024

OVO Hydro, Glasgow: 3 October – 6 October 2024

Utilita Arena, Sheffield: 10 October – 13 October 2024

P&J Live, Aberdeen: 17 October – 20 October 2024

AO Arena, Manchester: 26 December – 29 December 2024

Utilita Arena, Newcastle: 2 January – 5 January 2025