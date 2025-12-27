Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater star in shirtless Wicked scene that was removed from the final cut

A deleted scene from Wicked has now been released, confirming fan theories about a shirtless moment with Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater being removed.

Early versions of the two-part film adaptation, which circulated last year, revealed that a short montage sequence had originally been written and filmed in which Bailey’s Fiyero chops wood as Slater’s Boq removes his clothing.

The montage, now released via Entertainment Tonight was later cut from the theatrical release.

Bowen Yang previously discussed the deleted Wicked footage starring Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater

Bowen Yang, who plays Pfannee in the film, previously explained that the montage was positioned between the musical number Popular and the classroom sequence in which Doctor Dillamond is dismissed. While the full montage was removed, parts of it were later incorporated into Wicked: For Good.

The sequence was designed to show the developing friendship between Fiyero, Galinda, Elphaba, Nessarose and Boq, which Yang described as showing “the five of them running around, hanging out and being friends”.

Speaking on the Just Trish podcast, Yang detailed how Bailey and Slater were framed within the deleted footage.

“You were supposed to see Jonathan Bailey in his full shirtless glory, flexing, and then Boq being insecure and wanting to look hot too, like take his shirt off. But then it’s like, ‘Oh, wait, Ethan’s got a great body.’”

When will Wicked: For Good be released digitally?

Wicked: For Good will be released digitally on December 30, with the home release also including deleted scenes and a sing-along version of the film.

It serves as the second half of Jon M. Chu’s adaptation, picking up immediately after the events of the first film and carrying the story through Elphaba and Glinda’s final break, played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively.

The follow‑up expands on the political tensions in Oz, the fallout from Doctor Dillamond’s dismissal, and the shifting alliances among the central characters.

Wicked: For Good also features new musical arrangements and additional material written specifically for the screen, including extended ensemble sequences and moments that were not part of the original stage production.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.