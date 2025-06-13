JoJo Siwa says it’s ‘all love’ with Miley Cyrus after singer joked about Siwa going back in the closet

JoJo Siwa took to Instagram yesterday to tell fans she has been in touch with Miley Cyrus after the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer made a joke about her sexuality at a recent Pride event.

Cyrus appeared at Dreamland Pride via video message in which she wished her fans a happy Pride. The star was speaking from the door of a closet, from which she told the audience: “Enjoy coming out of the closet if this Pride is the time for you.”

She finished the message by saying: “Alright, I’m going back to get some more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out.”

‘I'm going back to the closet to find Jojo Siwa & bring her back out’ MILEY 😭 pic.twitter.com/QIP8BlJAOH — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) June 8, 2025

Cyrus’s remark appears to be a reference to recent developments in Siwa’s romantic life which have seen the former Nickelodeon star end her relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs and enter a new relationship with Love Island star Chris Hughes, who she met in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Whilst on the ITV reality show earlier this year, Siwa spoke about realising that she no longer identifies as a lesbian but instead identifies as queer. The ‘Karma’ singer’s close friendship with Hughes in the house was the cause of much speculation as the series progressed.

Cyrus’s comment drew criticism from many who accused the ‘Flowers’ artist, who herself is pansexual and in a relationship with a man, of bisexual erasure.

In Siwa’s recent Instagram post, she breaks her silence about the joke. She posted a series of childhood photos of her with a Miley Cyrus themed birthday cake and wearing merchandise with the singer’s face on it.

The caption read: “I was happy at my 5th birthday having a Miley themed party, and I’m still happy now at 22… If you know me, you know that miley is my day 1, grew up beyond inspired by her from 2 years old on…”

“I wasn’t sure how I felt about things for a couple of days… but I’ve started to come to some thoughts,” Siwa continued. “I don’t believe what Miley said at world pride was ill intended, honestly I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not very good one haha.

“I messaged Miley light heartedly about it and she replied and said ‘All love. Always.'” – JoJo Siwa

“Not what the world, or myself needs to hear anyday of the week,” she went on to say, before noting that she spoke to Cyrus directly about the incident. “I messaged miley light heartedly about it and she replied and said ‘All love. Always.'”

The Sun reported earlier today that Siwa and Hughes have landed their own fly on the wall reality series which will follow their blossoming relationship and lives post Celebrity Big Brother.