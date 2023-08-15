Bake Off’s John Whaite is ‘still’ in love with Strictly partner Johannes Radebe

Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has said that he is “still” in love with his former Strictly partner, Johannes Radebe.

Whaite and Radebe danced together as the first all-male competing couple on the show. They stunned the audience all the way to the grand final. But ultimately they were beaten to the glitterball trophy by Eastenders‘ Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Whaite and Radebe gave us numerous memorable performances including an epic Paso Doble to the Pirates of the Caribbean theme.

“We shared something really important”

In a recent interview with The Times, Whaite was asked about his evident on-screen chemistry with Radebe.

“I fell in love with him,” Whaite told the paper. “I can’t speak for him – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there.”

Noting the similarities between himself and Radebe including their backgrounds Whaite said there was “a beautiful symmetry” between them.

“So yes, I fell in love with Johannes. I still love Johannes. Of course I do,” Whaite added.

Johannes Radebe (left) and John Whaite collect the Attitude Gamechanger Award at the 2022 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar (Image: Kit Oates)

Elaborating on his experience with Radebe Whaite said: “You go through life being told that you’ll fall in love with someone, you’ll get married, you’ll have children and that’s it.

“But love can’t just be directed to one person. The heart can easily split into two or three or four. And those loves aren’t mutually exclusive.”

Whaite clarified he discussed things “all the way through” with his partner of 15 years, Paul Atkins.

He also confirmed that after his time on Strictly he and Atkins “spent some time apart,” and Whiate was “drinking bottle after bottle of sauvignon blanc.”

The pair later reunited after Whaite realised he couldn’t throw his relationship with Atkins away. He also said that he and Radebe still speak, however not as frequently. This, he said, was a “sacrifice” he was willing to make for Atkins’s comfort.

“And also for Johannes,” Whaite continued. “He needs to move on with his life too. I hope I always am in contact with him.

“We shared something really important and that will never be taken away from us.”