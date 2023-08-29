John Waters has suggested there is a shared reason for RuPaul and the late Divine’s success – how smart they look out of drag.

The iconic movie director reflected on his and the drag queens’ love of men’s tailoring in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.



The 77-year-old directed Divine in movies such as Pink Flamingos and Hairspray. Divine died of a heart attack in 1988 at the age of 42.

“A lot of drag queens don’t even want to be photographed out of drag” – John Waters

Said John: “I always have said that RuPaul – who has been around as long as we have and I really salute him for making drag totally acceptable by the middle class – but one of the reasons for RuPaul’s success that nobody ever mentions is he also had a great look out of drag.”



The star continued: “Most drag queens do not concentrate on that. Because a lot of drag queens don’t even want to be photographed out of drag.”

Elsewhere in the interview, John reflected: “Divine wasn’t trans. He didn’t want to be a woman. He wanted to be Godzilla and Elizabeth Taylor put together. [And] he never walked around in drag or anything; he never did that. He wasn’t trans. I mean, he’d be for that movement, but he wore expensive men’s suits and all, and that’s what he was striving for.”



In a RuPaul’s Drag Race SE7 episode in 2015, John allowed queens including Trixie Mattel to perform skits inspired by his friend.

Nine years ago, RuPaul interviewed John in Carpool Karaoke-esque skit RuPaul Drives… for World of Wonder.