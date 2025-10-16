John Bishop talks supporting gay son Luke in touching fatherhood remarks: ‘One of them happens to fancy men’

Comedian John Bishop spoke about his gay son while promoting his upcoming film Is This Thing On?, which is set for cinemas January 2026.

Best known for his stand-up and television work, Bishop has also appeared in shows such as Doctor Who, Skins and Accused, sharing three children with his wife Melanie.

He has spoken openly about his son Luke Bishop, 29, and was praised in 2018 when he gave an emotional speech about him while accepting Ally of the Year at the NatWest British LGBT Awards.

Speaking to Queerly at the comedy’s screening, which he wrote, Bishop was asked what it means to him to be an ally for the community. “I don’t regard myself as an ally,” he replied.

“I’m just a dad” – John Bishop on his allyship for the LGBTQ+ community

“I’m just a dad. I’ve got three sons, and one of them happens to fancy men, that’s it. To me, I don’t see why that’s so hard for people to get their head around.”

Bishop continued: “It’s a lovely thing that the community think I am supportive, and I know I’ll gladly take that as a reference point.”

On his son’s 29th birthday this year, he sent a heartfelt message to him via Instagram, alongside a photo from his early days of fatherhood.

“It fills my heart to do the same again” – Bishop celebrating his son’s 29th Birthday

He wrote: “Incredible to think I held Sam Bishop in my arms as he enjoyed his first day in this world 29 years ago today. It fills my heart to do the same again.

“On that day I could never have imagined how life would pan out, and today I have no idea what the next 29 years hold – but if I can be there to hold him in my arms again on this day in 29 years, it would be a dream.”

Is This Thing On? is set for UK cinemas from January 2026. Bishop co-wrote the film with Will Arnett and Mark Chappell. It is loosely based on his life experiences and stars Arnett alongside Laura Dern, and counts Bradley Cooper as a producer.