Johannes Radebe says Strictly bosses ‘can’t get rid’ of him: ‘I want to win three times!’

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Johannes Radebe has confirmed has commitment to the show’s professional line-up for the long haul.

The South African born dancer, 36, has been part of the Strictly family since 2018, dancing with his first celebrity partner in 2019.

Ahead of his sixth year on the beloved BBC programme, Johannes has revealed Strictly “can’t get rid” of him and he has no plans to leave the ballroom behind.

Chatting to Attitude ahead of the release of his autobiography Jojo: Finally Home, he told us he wants to stick around long enough to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy “three times.”

“I pray and I honestly wish for the longevity of the show” – Johannes Radebe

He teased: “I always say [to producers], they can’t get rid of me!

“When I say that, I mean, I pray and I honestly wish for the longevity of the show. It’s proof to say it brings joy to people and gets you guys through the winter.”

Last year, Johannes danced with comedian Ellie Taylor, with the pair forming a very sweet bond and finishing in seventh place.

It came just a year after he made history on Strictly, by becoming part of the first all-male competing pair, alongside John Whaite.

John Whaite (L) danced with Johannes in 2021 (Image: BBC)

He continued: “You want to be part of that magical world for as long as possible. I look at people like Anton Du Beke and I’m inspired by his time on the show.

“If you do leave the show, what else is you’re gonna do? That is as exciting as you can get.”

Johannes labelled still being part of the show over half a decade after his arrival “a pinch me moment” and is “more excited now” than ever.

“I’m not going anywhere, there’s so much still to achieve”

“I do feel like I’ve paid my dues. I’ve been around and I’ve laid the foundation. I’m in a position where I feel like now I can say that I want to win the Glitterball with confidence, without having to shy away from that.

“It’s something that I would love to happen. Until that happens, darling. I’m not going anywhere!”

He doesn’t just want to win the competition once either, adding: “I want to win it three times! I’m not going anywhere, there’s so much still to achieve.

“Of course it’s more than about winning, it’s about bringing joy to people.”

The dancer went on to share just how much being part of the historic partnership with Bake Off star John meant to him.

The pair made it all the way to the final in 2021, where they were beaten by EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

“No Glitterball will ever top that,” Johannes noted. “People are like, Johannes, are you okay?’ But I didn’t care. It was not about winning, honestly, and that’s what I’ve also come to realise.

“It’s about those relationships that you form and the lives you onto touch,” he concluded.

Jojo: Finally Home by Johannes Radebe is published on 7th September by Hodder Catalyst.