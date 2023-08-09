Joe Locke says fans must ‘learn boundaries’ after phoning his grandmother

Heartstopper favourite Joe Locke has requested fans become more aware of boundaries while detailing a story of someone phoning his grandmother.

The 19-year-old, who plays Charlie Spring in the Netflix series, has said he has felt a “weird guilt” towards his family after his rapid rise to fame.

Speaking in a new Teen Vogue interview alongside co-star Kit Connor the pair opened up on their close bond and more.

Locke detailed how he sometimes found it hard to “learn my boundaries” as he continues to navigate a growing fanbase.

“I need to learn my boundaries and people need to learn their boundaries”

“It’s a weird guilt I sometimes feel that, by association, their lives are affected by choices in my life,” he said of his family.

He explained some of the sacrifices his loved ones have made due to his newfound fame.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor on the cover of Teen Vogue (Image: Angalis Field)

His mum made new social media accounts due to messages from strangers, with some even trying to pinpoint her location. Someone even managed to call his grandmother.

“It’s a mutual thing. I need to learn my boundaries and people need to learn their boundaries.

“Most attention comes from a really good place, and I hope I always appreciate that,” Locke added.

The new season, which debuted last week, sees the couple navigate their relationship following the end of season one. It also explores Nick’s process of coming out and Charlie’s mental health.

Elsewhere in the interview, Locke commented on what sexuality he identifies as for the first time.

“People have assumed and written it, and I haven’t ever corrected anyone because I haven’t felt the need to. But I’ve never specifically stated my sexuality,” he commented.

He went on to add: “I have been openly gay since I was, like, 12.”