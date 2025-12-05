Margot Robbie says Jacob Elordi left her ‘weak at the knees’ whilst filming Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie stars alongside Jacob Elordi in their upcoming film Wuthering Heights, where the pair share romantic scenes, one of which left Robbie “weak at the knees”.

The film is described as a provocative, raunchy take on the classic Emily Brontë novel written in the 1800s, with Robbie playing Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi playing Heathcliff, two doomed lovers.

Speaking to British Vogue, she described what it was like filming alongside the Euphoria star, reflecting on acting out scenes from a work written by a woman hundreds of years ago.

“It almost made me weak at the knees” – Margot Robbie on one Wuthering Heights scene with Jacob Elordi

“‘What reads to us as hot or exciting or sexy?’ And it’s not just a sex position or someone taking their shirt off,” Robbie recalled to Emerald Fennell, Wuthering Heights‘s director.

Instead of a simple shirtless scene, she highlighted the moment where Elordi picked her up with one hand: “It almost made me weak at the knees,” she said.

“It was the little things that (Emerald and I) loved as two women in our 30s, and this movie is primarily for people in our demographic. These epic romances and period pieces aren’t often made by women,” the Australian actress added.

Elordi stole the show in the first full-length trailer for the upcoming film, bearing abs and all

Despite Robbie being seemingly unbothered by a naked torso, Elordi stole the show in the first full-length trailer for the upcoming film, bearing abs and all alongside new Charli XCX music last month.

Set against Charli’s single ‘Chains of Love’ from her film-scored album, she described her new era in a Substack post: “I wanted to dive into persona, into a world that felt undeniably raw, wild, sexual, gothic, British, tortured, and full of actual, real sentences, punctuation, and grammar.”

The 12-song Wuthering Heights album opens with her October release, ‘House’, Charli’s recent collaboration with John Cale.

Warner Bros. is slated to release Wuthering Heights on 13 February 2026, Valentine’s weekend… hopefully leaving audiences “weak at the knees”.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.