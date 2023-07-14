Fans react as Jessie Ware teases Róisín Murphy ‘Freak Me Now’ collab: ‘MOTHERS!’

Jessie Ware has teased an upcoming collaboration with Róisín Murphy and fans are absolutely losing it!

On Friday (14 July) the ‘Free Yourself’ singer posted a short video on her socials showing her lip-syncing to a clip from The Office (US)

In the clip Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) proposes forming an alliance with Jim Halpert (John Krasinski)

In the video, Ware appeared first before panning to her right to reveal Murphy.

“Do you want to form an alliance with me?” Ware mouthed. Murphy then responded “absolutely, I do.” Ware closed by mouthing “Good, good.”

The two are dressed in bright, vibrant colours with the ‘Lightning’ singer sporting a very sixties-inspired hairstyle.

Commenting on the video one person wrote: “IVE BEEN PRAYING FOR TIMES LIKE THESE”. Another typed: “Let’s F***ING GO girlies!!!”

A Jessie Ware fan account added: “MOTHERS!” Meanwhile, someone else wrote “two queens discussing how to best optimise their joint slay.”

Murphy also posted about the collab with a clip showing two people walking toward one another and hugging. The people’s faces are blocked out by one of her albums as well as one of Ware’s.

It then cuts to Murphy and Ware meeting in real life and is captioned: “It’s happening.”

‘Freak Me Now’ was featured on Ware’s recent album That! Feels Good!

Speaking to Apple Music about the track Ware said she was thinking, “about how Róisín Murphy would say something, as well as Mousse T.’s ‘Horny’ and Gwen McCrae’s ‘Keep the Fire Burning’.”

So, it seems like a collab between Ware and Murphy was destined to happen! No complaints here!

A pre-save link indicates the song is “coming soon.”