Jessie Ware and Romy debut new song ‘Lift You Up’ at Glastonbury

Jessie Ware and Romy have performed their new song ‘Lift You Up!’ while both at Glastonbury.

The two debuted the song during the ‘Free Yourself’ singers’ set on Saturday (29 June) while she was at the West Holts stage.

Ware introduced Romy saying, “I am so proud to call her my friend and we have been waiting to make a tune together.”

🆘 Jessie Ware trouxe a Romy para o palco do @glastonbury para cantarem pela primeira vez “Lift You Up”, carro chefe de seu novo álbum. pic.twitter.com/0deqOng9BJ — Jessie Ware Brasil (@Jessie_WareBr) June 29, 2024

In a post on Instagram on Sunday (30 June) Jessie wrote: “Yes the rumours are true. [Romy] and I have been in the studio and made Lift You Up! I adore this person and we are so excited to share our song together to you. Proud of this one x.” Romy commented: “They say listen Jessie! 💞💞💞💞💞 I love you so much xxx.”

The song is an upbeat and groovy disco track combining vocals from both performers. It’s a euphoric and uplifting track that has arrived just in time for the summer parties.

“Now I’m gonna lift you up inside this feeling / Now, I’m gonna give you something to believe in / I know something / The good life’s coming / You give me something that keeps me moving on,” the pair sing on the new track.

Ware took to the West Holts stage on Saturday (29 June) after a killer set at Mighty Hoopla earlier this month. Meanwhile, Romy is performing on the Woodsies stage today (Sunday 30 June)

Elsewhere Glastonbury has been rocked by sensational sets. Dua Lipa gave a career-celebrating performance on Friday (28 June) as did The Sugababes. Also on Saturday, Cyndi Lauper took to the Pyramid stage and Sam Smith joined Disclosure. On Sunday, Shania Twain gave a stunning performance on the Pyramid stage in the iconic Legends slot.