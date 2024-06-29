Sugababes fans offer ‘constructive feedback’ to Glastonbury organisers after closing down West Holts stage

Fans of the Sugababes have been offering Glastonbury Festival organisers some feedback after the girl group closed down the West Holts stage on Friday (28 June)

It was the second time in as many years that the girl group – comprised of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy – has accomplished such a feat. The band performed at the Avalon stage in 2022, which also had to be closed due to the crowds.

Undoubtedly with this in mind, the girl group was moved to the more open and bigger West Holts stage for 2024. But even then, the band’s popularity proved phenomenal and more than the area could accommodate comfortably.

Sharing images online one person said: “Absolutely insane crowd at the Sugababes. Never seen anything like it at West Holts.” Another said it “Feels like EVERY SINGLE PERSON on site is here to watch the Sugababes!”

The BBC’s Mark Savage wrote that there were so many people security put into effect a ‘one in, one out’ system. “Once again, my ambitions to see Sugababes at Glastonbury have been thwarted,” he added. He also suggested: “[The Sugababes] should do the legend slot next year.”

And he wasn’t the only one. Another fan echoed him writing, “Put them on the Pyramid and give them the Sunday legends slot!”. Meanwhile, someone else offered festival organisers “constructive feedback” and then said, “After shutting down two stages in two years Sugababes deserve to and MUST be on pyramid next time round.” One fan also suggested, “Pyramid stage surely next…”

Those in attendance who were able to enjoy the show seemed to love it, offering nothing but love and adoration for the girl group.