Sam Smith joins Disclosure for ‘Latch’ during Glastonbury set

Sam Smith has joined Disclosure at Glastonbury for a special performance of ‘Latch’.

The EDM musicians, Guy and Howard Lawrence, took to The Other Stage on Saturday (29 June) for a set of deep house tracks. During their closing set Disclosure brought out Smith, who they collaborated with on 2012’s ‘Latch’ and 2015’s ‘Omen’.

“It’s a song that changed our lives forever,” teased the brothers referencing ‘Latch’. They then played a second of it to hype the crowd up. After beginning the whole song they shouted: “Will you please welcome Sam Smith to the stage!” to a massive cheer from the crowd. Dressed all in black Smith then emerged and took centre stage.

“Glastonbury, how are you doing right now?” Smith asked of the crowd before adding “Make some noise for Disclosure right now!”

One fan who saw the show live wrote: “INSANE” on X afterward. “0mg ! Yes !” wrote another. Meanwhile someone else typed, “that was extremely satisfying”. It’s safe to say the crowd absolutely loved the iconic moment.

‘Latch’ debuted in 2012 landing in the number 26 spot in the Official UK Charts. It peaked at number 11 in its fourth week and was in the top 20 for seven weeks.

In a 2015 interview with the BBC, Disclosure discussed working with Sam Smith. At the time, they were promoting their second album, Caracal, which followed their first, Settle. “To be honest, Sam is the only person from the last record that we thought we might use on this one again,” the brothers said.

They said it was because Smith was a friend of theirs, going so far as to say Smith is their “favourite person to write with in the world.” Disclosure added: “We got in the room for a catch-up, more than anything, and ended up writing about five songs.”

Elsewhere at Glastonbury on Saturday, Cyndi Lauper performed at the Pyramid Stage in what Attitude has called “a decent set” albeit possibly suffering from some tech issues. Her performance followed those of Friday night headliner, Dua Lipa, as well as The Sugababes.