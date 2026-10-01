Studio Ready’s Gym Crush collection was built for breaking a sweat 

The thrill of hooking up at the gym is getting the skincare treatment courtesy of Studio Ready. The new Gym Crush collection bottles the post-workout appeal of flushed skin, sweat and natural scent, with a line-up designed to work with your body rather than cover it up.

The four-piece line-up is designed to get better as you break a sweat, spanning a body scrub, deodorant, eau de parfum and Erogenous Body Oil.

The Gym Crush collection by Studio Ready (Images: Provided)

Desire runs through the accompanying campaign, capturing the familiar gym ritual of making eyes at your crush from across the room. Starring a singlet-clad hunk mid-workout, it turns lingering glances, sweat and attraction into the ultimate fantasy.

Of course, the real star of the show is the product itself, built around a distinctly masculine, woody scent profile. Expect sandalwood, guaiac wood, and cedarwood enhanced by the freshness of Calabrian bergamot.

The Gym Crush collection by Studio Ready campaign (Images: Provided) The Gym Crush collection by Studio Ready campaign (Images: Provided) The Gym Crush collection by Studio Ready campaign (Images: Provided)

The body scrub gently primes the skin with fine cane sugar and replenishing kukui oil, creating a clean base for the Erogenous Body Oil. Formulated with marula oil, it hydrates the skin while helping to soften body hair and clear pores.

Finish with the Eau de Parfum, a lightweight musk that extends the aroma long after you’ve stepped out of the shower.

Still, the spray deodorant is the standout. Aluminium-free and designed to complement rather than mask your natural scent, its fragrance develops with body heat and sweat. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving behind no residue or stains.

The Gym Crush collection by Studio Ready (Images: Provided)

Studio Ready has built its name on aphrodisiac skincare and fragrance designed to work with, rather than mask, the body’s natural aroma. Instead of harsh formulas or overpowering scents, its products are created to meld with your individual body chemistry.

With Gym Crush, that philosophy heads straight to the locker room. Designed with active bodies in mind, the collection brings the brand’s skin-first approach to pre- and post-workout grooming, proving that breaking a sweat doesn’t have to get in the way of smelling good.

Discover the Gym Crush collection at studioready.com.