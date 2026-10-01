Kylie Minogue announces Fever 25th anniversary edition with new ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ vinyl

Kylie Minogue has announced Fever (XXV Edition), exactly 25 years after the original album was released.

The anniversary edition will arrive on 27 November via Parlophone in several formats, including crystal-clear vinyl and a deluxe two-CD set featuring B-sides, bonus tracks and remixes from the Fever era.

‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is one of Kylie Minogue’s biggest hits

Originally released in 2001, Fever topped the charts in the UK, Australia and across Europe and has sold more than six million copies worldwide.

Its lead single, ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, became one of Minogue’s biggest hits, reaching number one in more than 40 countries and spending four weeks at number one in the UK.

The song has also experienced a resurgence in 2026, becoming one of the summer’s viral hits and recently entering Spotify’s Billions Club.

What’s included in Kylie Minogue’s Fever (XXV Edition)?

The crystal-clear vinyl edition will feature the original sleeve with an alternate back cover, housed in a reflective mirror-board outer sleeve with an embossed silhouette of the original artwork. It will also include a previously unseen contact sheet from the album shoot, photographed by Vincent Peters.

An Arctic Pearl vinyl edition will be available exclusively through Minogue’s official store.

The two-CD edition pairs the original 12-track album with a second disc containing B-sides, bonus tracks and remixes. It includes ‘Can’t Get Blue Monday Out Of My Head’, the New Order mash-up Minogue performed at the 2002 BRIT Awards, alongside tracks including ‘Boy’, ‘Rendezvous At Sunset’, ‘Tightrope’, ‘Good Like That’, ‘Never Spoken’, ‘Harmony’ and ‘Baby’.

Remixes of ‘In Your Eyes’, ‘Love At First Sight’ and ‘Come Into My World’ are also included.

A limited-edition 12-inch of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ will be released on the same day. Side A features the original and extended versions, while Side B includes ‘Can’t Get Blue Monday Out Of My Head’ and Peggy Gou’s Midnight Remix.

Why is Fever still iconic 25 years later?

The Fever era also produced some of Minogue’s most recognisable visuals, including the white hooded jumpsuit from the ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ video.

Meanwhile, Michel Gondry’s video for ‘Come Into My World’ earned Minogue her first Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2004.

A new Fever (XXV Edition) merchandise collection will also launch, featuring items including a silver Fever eye mask, ‘La La La’ ice cube mould, special-edition camera and ‘Fever Kit’.

Fever (XXV Edition) will be released on 27 November, with pre-orders now available.