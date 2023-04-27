Jess Glynne opens up about making amends after trans slur incident

Singer Jess Glynne has shared how she learnt from the queer community after using an “outdated term” back in 2021.

During a podcast appearance, Jess told a story about visiting a transgender strip club, and used an offensive term.

The clip was posted online and heavily criticised. Jess wrote on Instagram at the time that she was “wholeheartedly sorry”.

The vocalist has now addressed the transphobic language she used and opened up on how learnt from those within the community in the aftermath.

“When that happened, I think I was terrified, and I didn’t know what the hell to do”

In a new Rolling Stone UK interview, she recalled waking up to messages from her queer friends.

This included Glyn Fussell, co-founder of the popular LGBTQ+ club night Sink the Pink.

“When that happened, I think I was terrified. I didn’t know what the hell to do,” the singer told RSUK. “And I think I took a minute to be like, ‘OK, let me like, scream and cry and freak out.’”

She recalled calming down and speaking to Glyn telling him: “I can’t make an apology without understanding what I’m saying.”

This led to the Sink The Pink organiser arranging an in-depth conversation with him and Dani St James, the founder of Not A Phase. This is a charity that supports trans+ adults.

“The three of us sat on that Zoom for hours… three hours, maybe,” Glynne shared.

The singer has opened up in a new interview (Image: Dennis Leupold)

She continued: “And we just talked about the whole meaning behind that word and the reason why it’s a slur, and what goes on in the queer community and in the trans world.

“I sat there and I was like, ‘Whoa. OK. Right, absorb, take a moment.’”

She then made a decision to “retract from social media”. This was to protect herself from constant negative comments.

“I reached the point where I was like, ‘This isn’t why I do music. This isn’t the reason why I write songs,’” Glynne said.

She didn’t return to Instagram until last November when she posted a video of herself with the caption: “See you next year.”