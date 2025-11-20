Jeffree Star controversially brands parents of trans minors ‘f***king weirdos’ and questions trans inclusion in LGBTQ+

YouTube content creator Jeffree Star has caused controversy by criticising parents who support or encourage their trans children, calling them “fucking weirdos”, suggesting that trans people should be removed from the LGBTQ+ community.

Appearing on The Skinny Confidential podcast this week (18 November), the makeup brand owner questioned why parents encourage children to explore gender identity.

“Why are we encouraging our kids to be a different gender and feed them false information when they’re so young?” Star asked podcast hosts Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick.

The 40-year-old makeup artist added: “When I grew up and started looking different, my mother encouraged me to just be myself.”

“What do they call it now, gender-affirming care?” – Jeffree Star on parents encouraging trans identity

Star, who is known for his cosmetic brand launched in 2014 said: “When I started wearing makeup and being more feminine and wanting to do certain things… it wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, Jeffree needs, what do they call it now, gender-affirming care?’

“It’s like when you’re a tomboy. Did your mom… did she cut your tits off at 13? Nowadays, it’s all these fucking weirdos telling their kids, ‘OMG you like a Barbie? You’re a woman!’”

He continued by saying that minors do not know what they want nor what they are doing, echoing arguments used to justify banning gender-affirming care for minors.”

“LGB is it. Q and T, get off the alphabet, sweetie” – Star wants to remove trans identity from LGBTQ+

He objected to LGBTQ+ content being included in children’s media, saying kids are too young for it, and added that he believes the LGBTQ+ acronym should be reduced to LGB.

“LGB is it. Q and T, get off the alphabet, sweetie. You should be in your own category,” said the YouTube content creator.

He also weighed in on the single-sex spaces issue currently affecting the trans community worldwide. He criticised “grown men with beards wearing dresses” using women’s restrooms, implying they pose harm.

The UK and US are seeing a rollback in trans rights, as the UK Supreme Court defined the term “woman” as a person’s biological sex in April, while many US states have barred bathroom access and locker rooms to trans people.

“Jeffree Star has been a terror for years” – one user commented furious about Star’s remarks on trans identity

Many viewers labelled his comments transphobic and accused him of trying to silence trans and queer voices, despite being part of the community himself.

One user wrote on X: “Jeffree Star has been a terror for years. He’s not a good person and certainly doesn’t care about women.”

Another user wrote: “How do you know you’ve lost the plot? Exhibit A below.”

A third said: “jeffree star is like those white gay twinks in highschool who are best friends with the popular girls but are also homophobic and transphobic to literally anyone else.”

"Gender ambiguity can be found in makeup, fashion, sexual identity, GENDER IDENTITY, anything," —Jeffree Star, 2017



So just in case it wasn't already clear, @JeffreeStar is a grifter who will throw the entire LGBTQ+ community under the bus if it makes him that bag. https://t.co/v6Rba8RkNA pic.twitter.com/Fyj32ahm8y — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) February 17, 2023

“Gender ambiguity can be found in makeup” – Star contradicting his beliefs in a resurfaced 2017 video

Star has previously attacked non-binary identities. On the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast in 2023, he called “they/them” pronouns “stupid” and said people are either “trans, male, or female”.

Though in 2017, he contradicted himself, stating in a resurfaced YouTube makeup video: “Gender ambiguity can be found in makeup, fashion, sexual identity, gender identity – anything.”