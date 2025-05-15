JADE announces debut solo album ‘THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!’

JADE today has announced the release date of her hugely anticipated debut solo album THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!

The Little Mix star’s record will be released on 12 September and feature collaborations with Mike Sabath, Lostboy, Cirkut, RAYE and Pablo Bowman.

The cover art for THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY! (Image: RCA)

JADE has also announced the dates for her first solo UK and Ireland tour THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY! – THE TOUR, which will take in Dublin, Belfast, Brighton, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and Newcastle, before finishing at London’s Roundhouse.

“This album has been years in the making” – JADE

‘Angel of My Dreams’ singer JADE said in a statement: “This album has been years in the making, so I’m beyond excited that I can finally let everyone know when it’s coming out. I’m very proud of THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY! as a body of work and can’t wait to share it with the world. To be able to perform the album live later this year is also a dream come true. See you all on tour!”

This summer, JADE will also perform festivals including Glastonbury, All Points East, Mighty Hoopla, TRNSMT and the Montreux Jazz festival in Switzerland.

The pre-order for the album is live now at shop.jadeofficial.com.

THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY! – THE TOUR dates



Weds 8 October – Dublin 3Olympia Theatre

Thurs 9 October – Belfast Ulster Hall

Sat 11 October – Brighton Dome

Sun 12 October – Manchester Academy 1

Mon 13 October – Glasgow O2 Academy

Wed 15 October – Leeds O2 Academy

Thurs 16 October – Birmingham O2 Academy 1

Sat 18 October – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sun 19 October – London Roundhouse