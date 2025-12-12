Euphoria season 3 first-look: Zendaya and Jacob Elordi seen reprising their roles in HBO’s 2026 trailer

Euphoria fans have finally received their first-look at the show’s third season in HBO and HBO Max’s 2026 trailer.

Zendaya returns as Rue, who is now in Mexico and in debt to Laurie, scrambling to find “innovative ways” to pay it off. Cassie is engaged to Nate and living in the suburbs, obsessed with social media and envious of her old classmates. Jules is at art school, Maddy is working as a Hollywood talent agent with side hustles, and Lexi lands a high-profile assistant role with showrunner Sharon Stone.

Creator Sam Levinson has confirmed that Cassie and Nate do get married, promising “an unforgettable night”, and described the new season as his “best yet”. Season 3 will begin airing in April 2026.

New Euphoria cast members include Rosalia, Sharon Stone and Trisha Paytas

The main cast returns, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been promoted to series regulars. Dominic Fike and Colman Domingo return as guest stars, alongside Alanna Ubach, Nika King, and Paula Marshall.

New cast members include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone, Natasha Lyonne, and Trisha Paytas.

Music will see a major update with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer joining Labrinth. Zimmer said it was “an honour to join this incredible team of storytellers,” while Labrinth added, “Another chapter in the Euphoria universe… so great to bring some new magic to this season.”

When does Euphoria return for season 3?

Emmy-winning crew members return, including director of photography Marcell Rév, choreographer Ryan Heffington, and makeup head Doniella Davy. Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as co-producer, with Natasha Newman-Thomas on costume design.

Euphoria season 3 promises a high-stakes, dramatic return for Rue and the gang when it hits screens in April 2026.

Clips from House of the Dragon, The Pitt, a Mel Brooks documentary and untitled Larry David project also featured in the two-minute commercial.

