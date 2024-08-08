Iris Prize organisers announce acts for ‘gig night’ in October

Organisers of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival have announced the acts that will perform at the festival’s ‘gig night’ in October.

The annual film festival will return to Cardiff between 8 and 13 October 2024. The acts will take to the stage at Iris HQ – Stadium Plaza – on Friday 11 October.

We're delighted to announce the Iris Gig for the 2024 Festival!



On Friday 11 October we will be welcoming GIRLBAND! and Jason Kwan to Stadium Plaza for a night of fun and incredible music.



Get your tickets now!https://t.co/dPVb9L4jzk@girlbandhq@JasonKwanMusic pic.twitter.com/ToIHY5xcvO — Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival (@irisprize) August 8, 2024

The first act will be GIRLBAND!, a new alternative three-piece from Nottingham. Georgie, Kay, and Jada all started making music individually, and with other groups before forming the band. Jason Kwan is an LGBTQ+ and Asian performer from Hong Kong who moved to the UK alone aged 14 on a music scholarship. His music champions queer Asian experiences, placing underrepresented narratives at the forefront of his work.

“We are very excited to be presenting you with GIRLBAND! and Jason Kwan for this year’s Iris Gig”

Francis Brown, the Volunteer and Music Co-ordinator for Iris Prize has said: “After last year’s show-stopping performance by VOYA I thought it was always going to be hard to follow that. However, when I saw Girlband! live on stage earlier this year I thought their high-octane performance, raw energy, and anthemic songs would be perfect for Iris! Their special guest Jason Kwan is a rising star who has an abundance of charisma, star quality, and no shortage of good tunes!”

Berwyn Rowlands, the festival’s Director added: “We are always excited to share new music with our film audiences. This year’s gig night has been moved to Friday night and we are starting later than usual to give the show a real night out feel. We have always championed artists from the LGBTQ+ community and we are very excited to be presenting you with GIRLBAND! and Jason Kwan for this year’s Iris Gig.”

Doors open at 9pm and tickets are available for £12. Entry is free for Iris Prize Film Festival pass holders. You can book tickets for the Iris Gig here. Full details about the Iris Prize can be found here.