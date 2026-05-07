Fred Roberts releases new heartbreak single ‘The Slowest Landslide’

Fred Roberts has released his new single ‘The Slowest Landslide’, marking his first release through AWAL.

The track was produced by Andrew Wells, whose previous credits include work with LISA, Halsey, Phoebe Bridgers and 5 Seconds of Summer. It was co-written with Theo Hutchcraft, David Sneddon and Joseph Wander, whose previous collaborators include Calvin Harris, Måneskin, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi and Louis Tomlinson.

‘The Slowest Landslide’ was written following the end of a nearly four-year relationship and serves as the first instalment in a trilogy of songs centred around the summer that followed. Roberts describes the single as “the most natural and complete thing I’ve written”.

“I’m finally starting to come to terms with that chapter and this feels like the beginning of that” – Fred Roberts on ‘The Slowest Landslide’

He adds: “It’s the only real representation I have of what losing my first relationship felt like. I wrote it straight after it ended.

“The chorus lyric is ‘as I slip away from you’, and the further that I do that, the more this song makes sense to me. I’m finally starting to come to terms with that chapter and this feels like the beginning of that.”

The accompanying music video draws inspiration from what Roberts describes as “niche European LGBT online film” culture that he discovered growing up. A premiere event for the video will take place at The Arzner on Sunday (10 May) and will include a live performance from the singer.

Who is Fred Roberts?

Roberts, who is based in London, has received previous support from BBC Radio 1, NME and Rolling Stone UK. He has also performed at festivals including Latitude, Truck and Boardmasters, and previously supported Kylie Minogue at Hyde Park. He has additionally toured with Griff and Nieve Ella.

His last headline show took place at Omeara in London, while the lead single from his previous EP reached the German Radio Top 40. According to his press release, Roberts’s catalogue has accumulated nearly three million streams, alongside more than 50,000 Shazams and 15,000 radio plays worldwide.