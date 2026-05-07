Rosalía learns what ‘coming out’ means during wholesome fan interaction at London show

Singer Rosalía has gone viral following an interaction with an LGBTQ+ fan during the second London date of her LUX Tour at The O2.

Following a five-star review from Attitude on her sold-out first night, Rosalía continued to entertain in euphoric fashion yesterday (6 May).

Speaking with the crowd, Rosalía shared a humorous exchange with an LGBTQ+ audience member, who held up a sign reading: “Finally out to my mum.”

“Wait, what does that mean?” – Rosalía engaging with an LGBTQ+ fan on her LUX Tour at The O2 in London

Followed by a warming cheer from a sea of fans, Rosalía asked: “Wait, what does that mean?” before continuing to rack her brain for a translation.

The 33-year-old singer was born in Catalonia, Spain, though she speaks several different languages, demonstrated through her performance in 13 dialects during her live show.

Upon realising the audience member had come out to their mother as queer, her eyes lit up.

“Every concert is an English class” – Rosalía learning was “coming out” means

“Every concert is an English class for me, thank you so much,” said a grateful Rosalía.

This follows another language barrier moment on night one, when Lola Young made a surprise appearance with her on stage.

Partaking in a confession-style bit, the ‘Messy’ singer recalled a former male romance gone very wrong, explaining why she’s “back to women”.

The exchange was a culturally humorous back-and-forth, during which Young translated “the deed” as “the sex” for the LUX singer.

What languages does Rosalía speak?

During her live show, Rosalía sang in Spanish, Catalan, English, French, German, Arabic, Japanese, Mandarin, Portuguese, Sicilian, Ukrainian, Latin and Hebrew.

The Spanish-born singer’s next stop on her first world tour is the US, beginning in Miami on 4 June 2026.