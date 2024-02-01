Iris Prize: LGBTQ Film Festival to hit the road in Iris on the Move

The very best of the Iris Prize LGBTQ Film Festival is coming to a town or city near you this February in Iris on the Move, sponsored by S4C.

Manchester, Belfast, Plymouth, and Swansea are among the cities that Iris on the Move will stop in this coming month. The tour will resume in May and June with stops in Brighton, Abertillery, Porthcawl, Pontypridd, and Blaengarw.

Two programmes are being taken around the country – Best of Iris 2023 and Falling in love with Iris. The first includes four winning short films that impressed audiences at the 2023 Iris Prize Festival. This will include the 2023 Iris Prize international winner Scaring Women At Night and the Best British winner F**KED.

Realness With A Twist, the winner of the 2023 Youth Jury Award, Ted & Noel, which won the 2023 Co-op Audience Award complete the programme.

Meanwhile, Falling in love with Iris presents a heartwarming collection of short films about falling in love. Bubbling, Malwa Khushan, Single: Meat Cutes, and Diomysus are included.

Iris on the Move will be visiting the following cities and towns:

Manchester (HOME) Saturday, 3 February and Wednesday, 7 February

Iris Prize will return between Tuesday 8 October – Sunday 13 October 2024.