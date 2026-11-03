Zara Studio wants you to up your layering game this season

If the menswear shows at Fashion Week are anything to go by, layering is the key to getting dressed this season. While it’s easy to overthink, Zara Studio is showing us the way with its autumn/winter 2026 collection.

Bringing a little dishevelled Parisian attitude to autumn dressing, the high-street behemoth’s premium line proves that looking effortlessly put together needn’t be a headache.

Outerwear takes the lead. An oversized metallic trench coat brings a flash of liquid metal to the line-up, its glossy finish adding a slightly kinky edge to otherwise understated layers. It’s the sort of piece that turns even a simple T-shirt and trousers into an entrance.

Zara Studio autumn/winter 2026 (Image: Provided)

Elsewhere, cable-knit jumpers offer a more familiar seasonal starting point. Layer them over silky shirts or airy tees, with high-waisted trousers bringing definition to the silhouette. Waistcoats open up further possibilities: worn beneath a coat or over a lightweight top, they add another dimension without piling on the bulk.

Leather lace-up boots ground the collection, giving the softer fabrics a tougher edge, while leather slip-ons keep things sleek. Both pair neatly with the collection’s worn leather bags, where stud detailing gives the everyday carryall a bit of bite.

Zara Studio autumn/winter 2026 (Image: Provided) Zara Studio autumn/winter 2026 (Image: Provided) Zara Studio autumn/winter 2026 (Image: Provided)

As Zara’s limited-edition offering, Studio places greater emphasis on refined silhouettes, expressive tailoring and elevated materials. Here, that approach translates into clothes with plenty of styling potential. The trick is to leave things a little undone. Consider it permission to stop overthinking.

Discover the collection at zara.com.