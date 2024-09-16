Sarah Jessica Parker reveals fashion moment that changed Sex and the City on docuseries In Vogue: The 90s

From the pop music to the fashion, the 90s left a lasting impact on queer culture. The latter, of course, has made a big comeback, and is now even the subject of a brand new Disney+ docuseries, In Vogue: The 90s.

The six-part series tells the tumultuous, sometimes dramatic, and mostly fabulous story of the fashion industry through the 90s through the first-hand accounts of those on the front lines, Vogue editors Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour.

Touching on everything from heroin-chic (gross), to young Hollywood, grunge, hip-hop and the Met Gala, the series also features interviews with iconic figures such as Baz Luhrmann, Grace Coddington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Clinton, Kate Moss (obvs), Kim Kardashian, and Linda Evangelista.

Additionally, fashion lovers can expect to hear stories from world-famous designers like Tom Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier, John Galliano, Stella McCartney, Vera Wang and Posh Spice herself, Victoria Beckham.

The first three episodes, which dropped on Disney+ on Friday (13 September), begins just after Anna Wintour took over as Editor-in-Chief at Vogue, before focusing on the young upstarts from London like the late Alexander McQueen disrupting the industry and the relationship between the fashion industry and Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the next three episodes, which premiere on 20 September, will focus on the rise of the Met Gala, the impact of Black style and hip-hop in fashion, and the resurgence of designers such as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Donna Karan.

These episodes will also feature an homage to Sex and the City, including an interview with Carrie Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker.

In a clip, shared exclusively with Attitude, Parker, along with Vogue editors Edward Enninful and Tonne Goodman discuss the impact that show had on the fashion industry.

“You know the first season we shot, we were at a budget. It was very modest. We were begging and borrowing, really, only from warehouses,” Parker said. “Which in someways was the genesis for Carrie wearing so many thrift store pieces because that’s what we could afford.”

Of course, it was notorious stylist and costume designer, Patricia Field, who helped create the fashion DNA of the show.

However, the turning point, according to Enniful, Goodman and Parker, was when Fendi loaned Sex and the City their iconic purse, the Fendi Baguette, for an episode where Carrie gets mugged for her bag.

“The Fendi Baguette moment just hit a nerve and it went bananas,” said Parker.

“It’s one of those miracle moments of suggestion that that was the bag to have,” added Goodman.

Watch the clip below.

Stream In Vogue: The 90s exclusively on Disney+ – Volume I (eps 1-3) now, and Volume II (4-6) on 20 September.