Charli XCX joins Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese’s What Happens at Night

Charli XCX is reportedly set to make a cameo in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film What Happens at Night, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The film is a Gothic psychological drama about an American married couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby. However, as they struggle to claim their child, they begin to know less and less about themselves.

According to Variety, Charli’s role in the film remains under wraps. The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Jared Harris and Patricia Clarkson. Charli is also listed in the film’s cast on IMDb.

What Happens at Night is in post-production

Filming on What Happens at Night began in the Czech Republic in February 2026, with additional scenes shot in Switzerland. The film is now in post-production.

Scorsese’s other acclaimed works include the gangster film Goodfellas and The Wolf of Wall Street starring DiCaprio.

What Happens at Night will add to Charli’s growing acting portfolio. In 2025, she made a cameo in Benito Skinner’s comedy series Overcompensating and starred in 100 Nights of Hero.

Charli XCX’s The Moment

Charli XCX’s Music, Fashion, Film artwork (Image: Aiden Zamiri)

Most notably, she took the lead role in her mockumentary The Moment, playing a fictionalised version of herself in an alternate universe. She also produced the film through her company, Studio365.

Scorsese also appeared on the cover of Charli’s 2026 album Music, Fashion, Film, representing the film element of the title. He appeared alongside John Cale (Music) and Marc Jacobs (Fashion).

Music, Fashion, Film features 11 tracks, including ‘SS26’, ‘Camera’, ‘Wink Wink’ and lead single ‘Rock Music’. The album was released in July 2026.