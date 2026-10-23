Orville Peck shares behind-the-scenes snaps from Street Fighter set

Orville Peck has shared new behind-the-scenes footage from Street Fighter on social media, showing him skipping alongside his Vega stunt double on set.

The 2026 live-action Street Fighter film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, hit UK cinemas on 16 October 2026.

Peck, who plays iconic masked antagonist Vega, offered fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the film.

Orville Peck shares Street Fighter BTS

“Hadouuuuuuken!! @streetfightermovie #1 love these crazy people,” he captioned the post, which featured photos of him with his castmates.

In the film, Peck stars alongside Jason Momoa as Blanka, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Roman Reigns as Akuma and David Dastmalchian as M. Bison.

Peck and his Vega stunt double

In one image, Peck poses with his stunt double, Peter Kismartoni, with both sporting Vega’s signature blonde hair and pink-and-black outfit.

In another behind-the-scenes clip, the pair can be seen skipping together on set.

Sakurai directed the film after its original directors, Danny and Michael Philippou, exited the project.

Peck was honoured with the Man of the Year award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar.

Peck plays Vega as “sort of asexual”

Speaking to Attitude on the red carpet, Peck discussed taking on the role of the iconic video game villain after being asked whether he had consciously played the character as queer.

“I think I played him as in love with himself,” Peck said. “Most of all, I think he’s sort of asexual because he’s like… he thinks he’s the most beautiful person on the planet, so there’s no one that can compete.”

Asked what he personally related to in Vega, Peck joked: “I mean, he’s like a narcissistic psychopath. So not much mentally.”