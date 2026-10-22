Heated Rivalry announces cinema screenings in the UK and US

Heated Rivalry will be screened in cinemas across the UK and US in November, giving audiences the opportunity to watch the first season of the hockey romance on the big screen.

UK screenings will take place exclusively at Cineworld between 6 and 8 November, with tickets priced at £5.99. The programme includes all six episodes of the first season, presented in three double bills.

The US release will run for longer, with distributor Sphere Abacus partnering with Regal Cinemas for screenings between 6 and 30 November. Tickets will cost $9.99 per screening.

“We’re very excited to give audiences the opportunity to watch the drama unfold on big screens” – Sphere Abacus on Heated Rivalry‘s cinema screening

The announcement, made today (22 October), comes ahead of the series’ first anniversary. The Canadian production originally premiered on Crave and is available on HBO Max in the US.

Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company responsible for the show’s international distribution, confirmed that the screenings will also reach audiences in Australia and New Zealand.

“Heated Rivalry’s a global phenomenon creating a rush of social media and press activity wherever it lands. We’re very excited to give audiences the opportunity to watch the drama unfold on big screens in North America, the UK, Australia & New Zealand,” Sphere Abacus’ executive director of global distribution and partnerships Hana Palmer said in a release.

In the US, Regal will screen the series at more than 275 of its own venues, while the wider distribution will bring the episodes to 650 cinemas, including AMC and Cinemark. Regal screenings will feature introductory content involving the cast and creator Jacob Tierney. Selected locations will also serve two themed cocktails, Summer in Montreal and Russians Don’t Blush.

Heated Rivalry‘s second season is scheduled to premiere in spring 2027

Adapted from Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, Heated Rivalry centres on Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two professional hockey players whose rivalry develops into a secret relationship.

The first season also features François Arnaud as Scott Hunter and Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady, alongside Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

Production on season two began in Toronto in August, with Williams and Storrie returning. New cast members include Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie, Daniel Diemer and Shaheen Jafargholi.

The second season is scheduled to premiere in spring 2027.