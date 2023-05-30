BBC announces I Kissed A Boy reunion episode

The UK’s first-ever gay dating show, I Kissed A Boy (IKAB) has definitely had its share of drama. And it looks like we’ll be getting another helping with the newly announced I Kissed A Boy: The Reunion.

In a one-off studio special, IKAB host Dannii Minogue will go over the latest gossip from the boys since finishing the show. The episode will also review the highs and lows of life in the Masseria, of which there have been a few.

Last weekend, bubbling tensions erupted into a spikey debate over dinner about Ben and Vitor’s relationship.

Kailum and Ross took issue with Ben’s reluctance to invest in his pairing with Vitor and the impact that was having on the latter.

Gareth and Dan in I Kissed A Boy (Image: BBC)

Ben had previously talked to Vitor about slowing things down, which he felt put their partnership in “dangerous territory.”

The discussion also impacted Kailum’s relationship with Jake, the latter of whom was upset with how the conversation had been handled.

The arrival of heartstoppers Matty and Jake W also saw eyes turned and led to a cliffhanger finish in the latest kiss-off.

Ben and Vitor were the final two in the kiss-off. Just when it seemed like neither gent may turn to face each other, Vitor surprised everyone by turning. The episode ended before we could see whether Ben would also turn.

However, in a confessional clip, Ben described the relationship as “dead in the water”.

The final two episodes of the series will air on Sunday (4 June) at 9pm on BBC Three.

I Kissed A Boy: The Reunion airs on Sunday 11 June at 6am on BBC iPlayer and 9pm on BBC Three.