Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer on trans roles: ‘I just don’t want to do it’

Hunter Schafer has offered her take on playing trans roles, saying recently: “I just don’t want to do it.”

The Euphoria star made a name for herself as Jules Vaughn in HBO’s series starring Zendaya and Jacob Elordi. Hunter, who is trans, has won acclaim for her role as the trans teen.

But speaking to GQ recently, Schafer, who said she and Jules are “deeply intertwined” indicated a desire to move away from playing trans roles. She told the publication she looks forward to a day where she isn’t defined by her transness. Schafer also discussed not saying “trans” in interviews.

“As soon as I say it, it gets blastoff. It took a while to learn that and it also took a while to learn that I don’t want to be [reduced to] that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do.

“Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about it. I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on.” Schafer then told GQ: “I’ve been offered tons of trans roles, and I just don’t want to do it. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview Schafer also confirmed a past relationship with the Spanish singer Rosalía. Addressing the long-running speculation that the pair were once coupled Schafer said: “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!’”. She then added: “It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too.”