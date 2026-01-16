Hudson Williams shares workout routine and glute-building plans for Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams has revealed his workout routine in a new video for Men’s Health, focusing on his shoulders and highly praised glutes.

His fitness goal is partly inspired by co-star Connor Storrie, who plays his on-screen hockey love interest, taking their relationship from sporting rivalry to off-ice romance.

From the very first episode of the six-part series, the pair bared all, appearing nude next to each other in a public shower room, leaving viewers with a cheeky view.

“I want to keep this butt and get a bigger butt as well” – Hudson Williams on growing his glutes for Heated Rivalry

Williams knows what viewers want: “We got an M.O. to upkeep [the butt],” he said while demonstrating his workout at the MH Fitness Hub. “So I want to keep this butt and get a bigger butt as well.”

Starring as Ilya Rozanov alongside Storrie as Shane Hollander, the pair have been widely praised for their several heated sex scenes, particularly for their authenticity and their impressive physiques.

Williams admitted that, despite both stars appearing fully naked on the series, he is more comfortable than Storrie speaking about their bodies.

“Connor Storrie – who has the fattest butt I’ve ever seen on a man” – Williams complimenting Storrie’s glutes

“I’m okay talking about my butt, but poor Connor Storrie – who has the fattest butt I’ve ever seen on a man – I’m sure just wants to stop talking about his beautiful cheeks,” he said.

Williams has been training since the age of six and typically does full-body workouts three to four times a week, including exercises such as Bulgarian split squats, dragon flags, overhead triceps extensions, cable rows, and dumbbell curls.

Despite this, Jacob Tierney, the Heated Rivalry showrunner, jokes that Williams’s character should look like he eats pasta, suggesting he should appear wiry strong.

“Bigger, juicier, thicker” – Williams aiming to gain more muscle before Heated Rivalry season 2

Williams credited real-life sportsmen for inspiring him while training for the role, naming Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. “They’re just good guys. They seem like the best teammates and they eat and breathe one thing, and that’s hockey,” he said.

His aim is to get “bigger, juicier, thicker,” similar to his co-star Storrie, as he revealed plans to put on ten pounds of muscle ahead of filming for series 2.

With no confirmed release date yet, Heated Rivalry season 2 will introduce a new gay couple; however, fear not – Williams and Storrie are set to reprise their roles and remain the main focus.

