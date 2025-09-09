Homobloc 2025 line-up announced – as Sugababes and Blessed Madonna bring ‘queer power’ to Manchester

The official line-up for Homobloc, the iconic all day and all night LGBTQ+ block party, has been announced – including the likes of The Sugababes, Attitude Award winner The Blessed Madonna and Todd Edwards.

Set to take place at Manchester Depot Mayfield on 6 December, the festival marks its sixth year and continues to attract artists and clubbers from around the world.

The 2025 edition promises Homobloc’s most diverse line-up yet. UK pop royalty Sugababes will headline, fresh from their UK and European tour, alongside celebrated DJs and performers including Honey Dijon, The Blessed Madonna, Beth Ditto, Patrick Mason, Slayyyter, Peaches b2b Erol Alkan, Hercules & Love Affair (live) and Grammy-winning house legend Edwards.

The festival will also feature emerging underground queer talent, ensuring a blend of established icons and rising stars across multiple stages.

Since being founded in 2021, Homobloc has raised £137,399 for LGBTQ+ charities, reinforcing its role as a festival with purpose.

Promoter Rod Connolly said in a news release: “Events like Homobloc matter more than ever. We deserve a space for our community and allies to come together… to shake off the bullshit, recharge, realign and carry our queer power back out onto the streets of Manchester.”

The event spans Depot Mayfield’s expansive spaces, including the main stages (Depot, Concourse, Archive), Plant Room, the historic Star & Garter Pub and the rooftop Loft.

Over in Depot Mayfield’s intimate Archive space House Of Spice will be performing: “As a South Asian, Middle Eastern and North African queer brown collective, House of Spice is proud to bring our flavour to 2025.

Emphasising the Homobloc is like family: “Together we’re excited to create a space that is unapologetically free, joyful and rooted in community.”

Other highlights will include a PXSSY PALACE takeover – as they celebrate their 10th-anniversary, debut Manchester performances from Berlin-based Only Fire, and sets by trans and queer artists such as Jasmine.4.t.

Creative Director Sophie Bee said: “The team are super excited to be back. We’ve got some unreal collaborations booked in for this year, from Jodie Harsh and Clayton Wright’s London community strong, weekly club night Feel It to local hot talent Rojak.”

She added: “We just want to blow your socks off and have the best time with all our pals.”

When is Homobloc 2025?

Homobloc 2025 takes place 6 December at Depot Mayfield, Manchester. Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday (11 September), with general release on Friday (12 September) via the official website.