Britney Spears releases five previously unheard songs for ‘Britney’ 25th anniversary

Britney Spears’ third studio album has been reissued with five previously unreleased songs, including one co-written with Justin Timberlake.

Released today (6 November), the expanded collection marks 25 years since the original record arrived in 2001. It features 23 tracks, bringing together the album’s original songs, additional recordings and two remixes.

The five previously unreleased tracks are ‘She’ll Never Be Me’, ‘Am I a Sinner’, ‘When I Say So’, ‘Right Now (Taste the Victory)’ and ‘My Big Secret’.

Which track on Britney (25th Anniversary Edition) did Spears write with Justin Timberlake?

‘She’ll Never Be Me’ was co-written by Spears and Timberlake. The song received an official release in October, ahead of the anniversary edition.

Other additions include ‘Right Now (Taste the Victory)’, which was associated with Spears’ Pepsi campaign in 2002. The expanded release also features two remixes: ‘Overprotected (Darkchild Remix)’ and ‘Boys (The Co-Ed Remix)’, featuring Pharrell Williams.

The original Britney album was released in November 2001, when Spears was 19. It followed her first two studio albums, …Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!… I Did It Again (2000).

Its lead single, ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’, marked a change in musical direction, moving away from the teen-pop sound associated with her earlier releases. Further singles included ‘Overprotected’ and ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman’.

Britney (25th Anniversary Edition) artwork (Image: Legacy Recordings)

Other songs on the record included ‘Lonely’, ‘Anticipating’, ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Before the Goodbye’. The album went on to receive four-times platinum certification in the US.

What was Spears’ last studio album?

Spears has not released a studio album since Glory, which arrived in 2016. That record included the singles ‘Make Me…’ featuring G-Eazy and ‘Slumber Party’ featuring Tinashe.

Her most recent major release was her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, in which she discussed her career, relationships and the 13-year conservatorship that ended in November 2021.

Physical editions of Britney (25th Anniversary Edition), including CD and vinyl formats, are scheduled to arrive on 22 January 2027.