Heated Rivalry may be turned into a musical, says author Rachel Reid

Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid has revealed plans to turn the hit gay hockey series into a musical, admitting she still holds the stage rights.

Following the worldwide success of the six-part series inspired by Reid’s Game Changer book series, she said she now feels she can do anything with the show.

In an interview with Variety, Reid recalled a conversation with series star Hudson Williams, who plays Ilya Rozanov, about how the show has engulfed the internet.

“Now I’m like, ‘Maybe'” – Rachel Reid reveals her plans to turn Heated Rivalry into a musical

“I still hold the stage rights to that,” she said. “It was the thing that when I signed the contract, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’ll never happen.’ But now I’m like, ‘Maybe.’”

“We’re talking about all sorts of things right now. I was saying to Hudson a couple of weeks ago that it feels like we could do literally anything,” Reid recalled.

Despite the excitement surrounding the show, the 45-year-old author said the popularity can sometimes be frightening, admitting she feels both she and the production have too much influence.

“It just seems like we have too much power” – Reid says about the worldwide success of the series

“It just seems like we have too much power, and we also have the power to destroy ourselves very easily. We could take it all down with one bad post, one bad tweet. We could destroy the whole show and everybody’s lives,” she said.

Heated Rivalry has recently come under fire in the UK after landing on Sky and NOW on 10 January, as fans noticed a shorter runtime compared to versions on Crave and HBO Max in Canada and the US.

However, viewers have since uncovered the reason why. As one user explained on X: “The US, Canada and Australia are broadcast at 24 frames per second, but in the UK they are broadcast at 25fps.”

This is due to the difference between American and UK television broadcasting formats, specifically frames per second (the rate at which frames are displayed to create a moving image).

Reid’s news arrives as fans anticipate the release of season two of Heated Rivalry, where Williams and co-star Connor Storrie are set to reprise their roles.

