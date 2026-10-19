Lily Allen launches self-tested sex toys, including West End Girl-inspired butt plug

Lily Allen has launched her very own sex toy line, ‘Love, Lily’, featuring six products she’s personally tested – including a pale blue, polka-dot butt plug inspired by her West End Girl album.

In partnership with Lovehoney, the singer’s collection includes the Heart Duo, Womanizer Enhance, Peach, Lovehoney Pleasure Trip Wand, Enjoy Advent Calendar and the West End Girl-inspired butt plug.

The collection follows the release of her polka-dot butt plug USB merchandise, inspired by West End Girl, in a cheeky nod to her ‘Pussy Palace’ lyrics, in which she sings: “Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside.”

Lily Allen tests sex toy line on tour

The idea for the collection came about while Allen was on tour in the UK, with shows kicking off in March 2026, including dates in Glasgow, Manchester and at the London Palladium, followed by a summer arena run in June and July, including a performance at London’s O2 Arena.

“I was staying in this gorgeous hotel suite when I was playing shows at the London Palladium and room service arrived with an enormous box, filled with Lovehoney toys to try out,” said Allen in a news release. “I was so delighted, I couldn’t wait to open them up.”

“But they needed to be charged, ready for when I got back from the show, and there weren’t enough plug sockets, so I unplugged everything – the lamps, the TV, even the phone to make room. It ended up quite atmospheric in there, all those pretty little lights blinking in the darkness,” she continued.

“I’m genuinely enthusiastic about what lies inside” – Allen on her ‘Love, Lily’ collection

“The tour was the perfect time to decide on the collection because when I had a little down-time, it was a nice way to relax and unwind. Everything with my Love, Lily stamp of approval has been tried and tested and it means I’m genuinely enthusiastic about what lies inside. I even took the stamp home with me to keep.”

The collaboration has a deeper meaning for Allen, who has been open about pleasure, sex and non-monogamy in her music.

“Thankfully, people seem a little more comfortable now, but we still need to nudge that conversation along some more – it can only ever be a good thing not to feel shame about our own bodies,” said Allen.

Allen’s West End Girl charted at No. 1 on the UK Official Album Downloads Chart and reached No. 2 on the UK Official Albums Chart in November, following its release in late-October 2025.

The ‘Love, Lily’ collection is available now at Lovehoney.