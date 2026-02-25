Shane Hollander’s Heated Rivalry cottage is now available to rent on Airbnb
By Aaron Sugg
The Heated Rivalry lakeside cottage belonging to series star Shane Hollander (played by Hudson Williams) is now available to rent, allowing fans to relive the gay hockey fantasy.
Fans can book Barlochan Cottage through Airbnb. It is located in the Muskoka region of Canada, specifically at Walkers Point on Lake Muskoka, and sleeps up to six guests… plus pets.
Priced at $248.10 per night, fans may notice the Heated Rivalry reference to Shane and Ilya Rozanov’s (Connor Storrie) jersey numbers. Hollander wore No. 24 for the Montreal Metros, while Ilya Rozanov wore No. 81 for the Boston Raiders.
The cottage has become a viral moment in the gay hockey series, depicted as a sanctuary for Williams and Storrie’s characters as they confront the future of their relationship.
In the show, it is positioned as Shane’s secluded summer refuge near Montreal, but the real filming location is in Muskoka, Ontario.
Features & Amenities
- Three bedrooms with king-size beds (sleeps up to six guests)
- Open-plan kitchen
- Exercise room
- Lake views
- Outdoor amenities include three kayaks, two canoes, a barbecue and a fire pit
Design & Location
- Designed by Toronto-based architect Trevor McIvor
- 20 minutes from Gravenhurst and Bala
- 30 minutes from Muskoka Airport
- 90 minutes from Toronto Airport
Guest Code of Conduct
- No housekeeping for stays under one week
- The property runs on a septic system – flush toilet paper only
- Separate rubbish and recycling; never leave waste outside
- Quiet hours: 11pm to 8am (strictly enforced)
- No indoor fires
- Outdoor fires allowed after sundown (if no fire ban is in place)
- Pets require a signed waiver; unauthorised pets incur a $1,000 (£740.04) fine
- Strictly non-smoking rules
- Maximum occupancy: six guests
- The owner/agency may access the property at reasonable times for inspection, maintenance or repairs
- Minor discrepancies in listing details or amenities are not the responsibility of the owner or agency
Booking Details
- Bookings open: 3 March at 12pm ET / 9am PT
- Price: $248.10 CAD per night (£134.07)
Are you coming to the cottage? To book your stay at the Heated Rivalry cottage, listing are available on the official Airbnb website.
