Shane Hollander’s Heated Rivalry cottage is now available to rent on Airbnb

The Heated Rivalry lakeside cottage belonging to series star Shane Hollander (played by Hudson Williams) is now available to rent, allowing fans to relive the gay hockey fantasy.

Fans can book Barlochan Cottage through Airbnb. It is located in the Muskoka region of Canada, specifically at Walkers Point on Lake Muskoka, and sleeps up to six guests… plus pets.

Priced at $248.10 per night, fans may notice the Heated Rivalry reference to Shane and Ilya Rozanov’s (Connor Storrie) jersey numbers. Hollander wore No. 24 for the Montreal Metros, while Ilya Rozanov wore No. 81 for the Boston Raiders.

Barlochan Cottage (image: Airbnb)

The cottage has become a viral moment in the gay hockey series, depicted as a sanctuary for Williams and Storrie’s characters as they confront the future of their relationship.

In the show, it is positioned as Shane’s secluded summer refuge near Montreal, but the real filming location is in Muskoka, Ontario.

Features & Amenities

Three bedrooms with king-size beds (sleeps up to six guests)

Open-plan kitchen

Exercise room

Lake views

Outdoor amenities include three kayaks, two canoes, a barbecue and a fire pit

Barlochan Cottage (image: Airbnb)

Design & Location

Designed by Toronto-based architect Trevor McIvor

20 minutes from Gravenhurst and Bala

30 minutes from Muskoka Airport

90 minutes from Toronto Airport

Barlochan Cottage (image: Airbnb)

Guest Code of Conduct

No housekeeping for stays under one week

The property runs on a septic system – flush toilet paper only

Separate rubbish and recycling; never leave waste outside

Quiet hours: 11pm to 8am (strictly enforced)

No indoor fires

Outdoor fires allowed after sundown (if no fire ban is in place)

Pets require a signed waiver; unauthorised pets incur a $1,000 (£740.04) fine

Strictly non-smoking rules

Maximum occupancy: six guests

The owner/agency may access the property at reasonable times for inspection, maintenance or repairs

Minor discrepancies in listing details or amenities are not the responsibility of the owner or agency

Barlochan Cottage (image: Airbnb)

Booking Details

Bookings open: 3 March at 12pm ET / 9am PT

Price: $248.10 CAD per night (£134.07)

Are you coming to the cottage? To book your stay at the Heated Rivalry cottage, listing are available on the official Airbnb website.