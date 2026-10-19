Celebrity Traitors star Bash Croft opens up about being outed at school by ex-boyfriend

Sebastian ‘Bash’ Croft, Heartstopper actor and The Celebrity Traitors star, has revealed that he was outed as gay during his school years.

Speaking to i Paper, the up-and-coming singer said he had been in a secret relationship with a fellow pupil at his private boarding school in Oxfordshire.

Croft said the experience led to years of bullying, which he described as a “weirdly old-school experience”.

“I don’t blame the other boy who did it” – Sebastian ‘Bash’ Croft on being outed at school

“I had a really difficult few years. I don’t blame the other boy who did it, because he was obviously just also trying to navigate the fact that he was getting chipped for being gay,” said the 24-year-old.

“But it was a really lonely and difficult time in my life,” he added. Croft left education at 16 and contrasted his difficult school life with the freedom he felt when working as an actor and spending time with like-minded people.

“I would leave school and be an actor and be doing the thing I loved the most, and be with other like-minded people, and feel so liberated in myself, and then I go back to school and be bullied and ostracised.”

Croft releases new music

Croft rose to fame as an actor, using his birth name, Sebastian, having appeared as young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones and Ben in Heartstopper. He also grew up performing in West End and touring productions, including Les Misérables and Oliver!.

His talent extends to music, having released his new single ‘Good Light’ just this month. Croft’s latest single follows ‘Pretty People’, which was accompanied by a music video directed by Connor Jessup, a friend and frequent collaborator.

The two songs follow a series of releases from the actor, who made his music debut with ‘Tokyo’ in November 2025 before releasing ‘Better Than Ever’.

Croft is currently starring in the second series of The Celebrity Traitors on the BBC, appearing alongside Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and more.