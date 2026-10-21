New Zealand’s High Court rules puberty blocker ban for trans youth is unlawful

New Zealand’s High Court has ruled that the country’s ban on new prescriptions of puberty blockers for trans young people, introduced late last year, is unlawful.

The ban was introduced in November 2025. It prevented doctors from issuing new prescriptions of puberty blockers to children and young people under the age of 18 with gender dysphoria or gender incongruence.

Young people who had already been prescribed puberty blockers as part of gender-affirming care could continue accessing them. The medication also remained available for other medical conditions.

New Zealand’s High Court finds government’s puberty blocker ban unlawful

In a decision issued today (21 October), the court found that the New Zealand Government had failed to consult adequately “on the substance of the regulations” and had failed “to consult directly with gender-diverse young people”.

The court found that the restrictions unlawfully discriminated against gender-diverse young people, stating: “Indefinite prohibition of access to puberty blockers for new patients was a breach of right to freedom from discrimination on the prohibited ground of disability.”

The ruling also stated: “Minister did not abdicate decision-making power to Cabinet or act for an improper purpose given the evidence he made the decision himself after consultation with Cabinet.”

The High Court ruled that the restrictions were unlawful and invalid and ordered that the regulations be set aside.

Campaigners welcome the ruling

The president of the Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa (PATHA), a professional organisation advocating for the health, wellbeing and rights of trans people in New Zealand, said the organisation was “incredibly relieved” by the court’s findings.

As per RNZ, PATHA president Jennifer Shields said: “Moves to restrict transgender people’s right to access healthcare are rooted in disinformation and have massively significant impacts on the health and wellbeing of transgender people in Aotearoa. I’m pleased that the court agreed that this ban was an act of unjustified discrimination.”

PATHA vice-president Dr Elizabeth McElrea highlighted the benefits of puberty blockers and the significant impact restrictions can have on young trans people.

“Decisions about this healthcare are best made by patients and their doctors. The removal of this regulation is crucial and puts that decision back in the consult room.”