Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney’s next project revealed as Alexander the Great Netflix drama

Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney’s next project has been confirmed by Netflix as an Alexander the Great drama.

Currently working on Heated Rivalry season 2, Tierney is balancing numerous projects, including the newly announced Alexander series.

The show has received a straight-to-series order, focusing on the teenage years of Alexander the Great and his relationship with ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle.

What is Jacob Tierney’s Alexander the Great Netflix series about?

ALEXANDER, a new series from Jacob Tierney about Aristotle and Alexander the Great, is coming to Netflix.



As the Athenian empire crumbles, Aristotle arrives in Macedonia to tutor the volatile young prince Alexander.



As the Athenian empire crumbles, Aristotle arrives in Macedonia to tutor the volatile young prince Alexander.

“Amid palace intrigue, forbidden love, brutal war and ruthless ambitions, their unlikely friendship shapes an empire and alters the course of history.”

Based on Annabel Lyon’s 2009 novel The Golden Mean, the series plot will include war, forbidden love and political ambition as Aristotle’s mentorship shapes Alexander’s rise.

Alexander the Great is rumoured to have been bisexual according to ancient texts

Tierney is set to write and direct the series alongside producer Brendan Brady and executive producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.

According to Forbes, historians say historical texts such as Plutarch’s biographies of Alexander suggest the late king of the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon may have been bisexual.

The Canadian director has a number of works to his name, most notably his 2025 release Heated Rivalry, a gay hockey romance series starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

When is Heated Rivalry Season 2 set for release?

Inspired by author Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, season 2 of Heated Rivalry is currently in development, with filming expected to begin in August 2026 and fixed for a 2027 release date.

Heated Rivalry season 2 will be inspired by Reid’s novel The Long Game, where viewers can expect to revisit Shane and Ilya after ten years of navigating a secret long-term relationship.

Alexander does not yet have an official release date, and the cast has yet to be announced.