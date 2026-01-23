Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to light up the Winter Olympics as torchbearers

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have been selected as official torchbearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Taking their on-screen romantic flame to a whole new level, the official Olympic website announced the stars are to appear ahead of the Olympic Opening Ceremony on 6 February 2026.

The torch relay for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will travel 12,000 km from Rome to Milan for the Opening Ceremony, though it is yet to be announced where exactly the Heated Rivalry stars will carry the torch.

“Pack your bags, we’re going to the Olympics” – Heated Rivalry confirms Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie for 2026 Winter Olympics

Confirmed by the Heated Rivalry official Instagram page, the CRAVE/HBO series wrote: “Pack your bags, we’re going to the Olympics!”

The series has gone viral since its release in late November 2025 and has made a renowned impact on LGBTQ+ sporting professionals.

The six-part series, created by Jacob Tiernery and adapted from Rachel Reid’s Game Changers romance novel series, has been praised by celebrities and athletes worldwide.

US Hockey player Jesse Kortuem came out as gay earlier this month, citing Heated Rivalry as his inspiration in a coming-out Facebook post.

“Lately, something has sparked in me (ok – yes, credit to Heated Rivalry)” – Jesse Kortuem on coming out thanks to Heated Rivalry representation

“For many hockey players, the sound of skates carving on that fresh ice is just a normal part of warm-ups before a game or practice. But for me, it is the sound of a place where I felt I had to hide,” he wrote.

Describing himself as a private person, the LGBTQ+ representation in the gay hockey romance series allowed him to open up. “Lately, something has sparked in me (ok – yes, credit to Heated Rivalry),” Kortuem said.

“I realised it is finally time to share a journey I have kept close to the vest for a long time,” he said. “For a long time, however, the rink did not feel like a place where I could be all of me. I felt I had to hide parts of myself for far too long.”

Heated Rivalry is coming to Italy in February 2026

The Minnesota hockey player added: “As a young teenager, I carried a weight that did not seem to fit into that world, and I lived in a constant state of dichotomy.”

“I loved the game, but I lived with a persistent fear. I wondered how I could be gay and still play such a tough and masculine sport,” he revealed.

Reclaiming his story, you can read his full statement via his official Facebook page.

Heated Rivalry has also been announced to broadcast in Italy on HBO Max from February. The series is already available to stream in the USA, Canada, and Australia, and in the UK via Sky and Now.

