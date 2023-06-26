Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft gets messy in How to Date Billy Walsh first-look images

Heartstopper star Sebastian Croft is looking a little messy in the first-look images Prime Video has released for How to Date Billy Walsh.

The British high school rom-com will premiere on Prime Video in September. As well as Croft as Archie, it stars Bridgerton‘s Charithra Chandran and Cobra Kai‘s Tanner Buchanan.

They play Amelia and Billy respectively.

Charithra Chandran as Amelia & Sebastian Croft as Archie (Image: Prime Video) Charithra Chandran as Amelia (Image: Prime Video) Sebastian Croft as Archie (Image: Prime Video) Sebastian Croft as Archie (Image: Prime Video) Tanner Buchanan as Billy Walsh, Sebastian Croft as Archie & Charithra Chandran as Amelia (Image: Prime Video) Tanner Buchanan as Billy Walsh (Image: Prime Video)

Posting about the images on Instagram on Monday (26 June) Sebastian wrote: “yes a large amount of this film is me being covered in different foods / generally thrown about”

He referenced the images of Archie covered in what appears to be cake in one picture and spaghetti in another. He doesn’t look happy in either surprisingly.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Teenagers Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft) have been best friends since childhood.

“Archie has always been there to fight Amelia’s battles and laugh at her jokes all whilst keeping his lifelong love for her a secret.

“Just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan), the new American transfer student.

“Heartbroken Archie goes to great lengths to try and keep Amelia and Billy away from each other but ends up pushing them closer together and risks losing his best friend in the process.”

How to Date Billy Walsh poster (Image: Prime Video)

Kunal Nayyar, Nick Frost, Guz Khan, Lucy Punch, and Daisy Jelley round out the cast.

Sebastian Croft plays Ben Hope in Netflix’s Heartstopper. He will reprise the role for the show’s second season due out on 3 August.

How to Date Billy Walsh will launch on Friday 8 September on Prime Video.